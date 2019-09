By EUOBSERVER

The European Council has decided to allocate €101.4m from its 2020 budget to the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex, to start building a force of 10,000 border guards. This number should be reached by 2027. The council stated that "in the field of security and migration, the EU budget will continue to support member states". Frontex foresees an operational staff of 5,000 people by 2021.