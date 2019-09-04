Ticker
Italian ministers known: independent succeeds Salvini
By EUOBSERVER
On Thursday at 10AM, the members of the new Italian government will be sworn in, but the names are already known. Roberto Gualtieri, currently chair of the European Parliament's committee of economic and monetary affairs, becomes minister of the economy. Former deputy prime minister Luigi Di Maio is Italy's new foreign minister. Matteo Salvini will be succeeded at the interior ministry by the independent female lawyer Luciana Lamorgese.