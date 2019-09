By EUOBSERVER

The EU has recognised that there are member states which do not comply with the procedures of the European arrest warrant, reported Spanish newspaper El Mundo. This follows the response of the European commissioner for justice, Věra Jourová, to a letter sent by the Spanish MEP Maite Pagazaurtundúa. Jourová says in her response that "it is a priority of the Commission to ensure that the European arrest warrant works well."