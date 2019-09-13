Friday

13th Sep 2019

Ticker

First Hungary 'Article 7' hearing set for Monday

By

EU affairs ministers will hold their first meeting with Hungary under the Article 7 procedure on Monday. The European parliament triggered the sanctions procedure a year ago over concerns on judicial independence and democratic backsliding in Hungary. At the hearing, the parliament's report will be presented by the EU's Finnish presidency. A similar procedure, launched by the commission in 2017, is also under way against Poland over judicial independence.

Central European leaders demand EU Balkan accession

Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia have demanded to open accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania this year, as Hungary's man prepares to take over the enlargement portfolio.

Opinion

Luxembourg's cannabis legalisation is EU opportunity

Luxembourg will be the first European country to legally regulate the production, sale and consumption of cannabis (the Netherlands has a policy of de facto regulation of sale and consumption only), with all the implications this holds.

Opinion

Why I'm voting against the von der Leyen commission

The new migration commissioner's job title, "Protecting our European way of life", rings not of pan-European solidarity or federalism - but is incorporated from the playbook of the extreme right.

Yellowhammer: UK report predicts Brexit chaos

A British government report, called Operation Yellowhammer, warns of public disorder, disease outbreaks, and price rises for food and fuel in case of a no-deal Brexit.

News in Brief

  1. Juncker to meet Johnson on Monday
  3. Vestager picks Danish EU ambassador as cabinet head
  4. Commissioner hearings will start 30 September
  5. Italy says EU countries agree to take in rescued migrants
  6. Germany to organise Libya conference on arms embargo
  7. European Parliament to support another Brexit delay
  8. Study: Racist crimes under-reported in 10 EU states

