By EUOBSERVER

In the first round of the presidential elections in Tunisia, two independent candidates came on top of the polls: Kais Said gained 19 percent, while Nabil Karoui, a businessman currently in jail, received 15 percent. The candidate of the Islamist party Ennahda came third with 11 percent. The current prime minister, Youssef Chahed was fourth on seven percent. The elections come weeks after president Beji Caid Essebsi died in office.