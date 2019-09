By EUOBSERVER

Nato was "extremely concerned about a risk of escalation" in Gulf tensions after the US accused Iran of drone attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities, the Western military alliance's secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, told the AFP news agency on Monday. Stoltenberg did not blame Iran, as the EU also has declined to so far, but did complain that Iran was "supporting different terrorist groups" and "destabilising the whole region".