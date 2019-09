By EUOBSERVER

British people "didn't need a lecture from anybody on how to run their country ... and that includes Brussels" because the UK once "built the greatest empire" in the world and "held off the Nazis", Woody Johnson, the US ambassador in London, said Tuesday. His WW2 references echoed British eurosceptic rhetoric on "standing up to Europe". US president Donald Trump has also praised Brexit and verbally mauled the European Union.