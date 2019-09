By EUOBSERVER

Some 50,000 people held a protest in Bratislava on Sunday calling for the country to ban abortions. The rally, organised by the Roman Catholic church's Conference of Bishops of Slovakia and Kanet, a Bratislava-based NGO, comes as parliament prepares to debate a new bill on the subject. The protesters also urged authorities to protect the "unique status of the marriage of man and woman" in their manifesto.