Wednesday

25th Sep 2019

Ticker

Macron responds to Thunberg climate lawsuit

By

French president Emmanuel Macron has spoken out against a lawsuit filed by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. Thunberg, along with other children, had filed a complaint against Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, and Turkey for violating the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child when it comes to global warming. During a Europe 1 interview, Macron described the lawsuit as a "very radical stance" and which would "likely antagonise societies".

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Analysis

How the MEPs will grill the next commissioners

The EU parliament will organise public hearings to assess the future commissioners' suitability for their job and their knowledge about the portfolio they had assigned, before the new EU commission takes office on 1 November.

EU sides with Google in data protection case

The European Commission suggests the French data protection watchdog overstretched its remit to make Google delist names on a global scale from search query results, as part of the 'right to be forgotten' rule in the EU's data protection regulation.

Johnson flies home from NY early after UK court verdict

Prime minister Boris Johnson to fly back from UN meeting in New York a day early, after the UK supreme court ruled that the suspension of parliament was unlawful - and all major opposition parties call for Johnson's resignation.

EU countries turn screw on Iran

EU countries have tilted toward hawkish US diplomacy on Iran, blaming it for Saudi Arabia attacks and calling for wider disarmament talks.

Opinion

Revival of hope for EU-Israel ties after elections?

Detaching the Netanyahu-era alliance with Hungary's Viktor Orban and other illiberal regimes in Europe will serve both EU unity and Israel's integrity. Scraping the deal with Poland to rewrite the history of Second World War falls under the same category.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  2. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  4. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  5. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  8. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  10. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  11. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  12. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness

Latest News

  1. How the MEPs will grill the next commissioners
  2. EU sides with Google in data protection case
  3. Johnson flies home from NY early after UK court verdict
  4. Key EU countries seek support for new migration plan
  5. EU countries turn screw on Iran
  6. Revival of hope for EU-Israel ties after elections?
  7. EP must be tougher on nominees, MEP says
  8. EU leaders fly in for UN climate emergency summit

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us