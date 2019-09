By EUOBSERVER

Jacques Chirac, president of France from 1995-2007, has died at the age of 86, his family told AFP. Chirac was also mayor of Paris and twice prime minister of France. On the European level, he played a crucial role in the Treaty of Nice (2001) that facilitated the enlargement of the European Union towards central Europe. Chirac also blocked the involvement of Nato in the second Iraq war in 2003.