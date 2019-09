By EUOBSERVER

A total of 37 migrants attempting to reach the Canary Islands in a canoe were rescued on Thursday by the Spanish coastguard, six miles off the island of Gran Canaria. According to the Spanish interior ministry, migrant arrivals by boat in Spain as a whole have decreased 46 percent in 2019 compared to the same period last year, while the Canary Islands have seen a rise of 24 percent.