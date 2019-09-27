By EUOBSERVER

Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban talked to EU commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday after his country's commissioner candidate, Laszlo Trocsanyi, was blocked by the legal affairs committee in the European parliament, Orban said Friday. Orban said he has "second, third and fourth solutions". The committee found a conflict of interest with regards to Trocsanyi, while Orban claimed he was rejected because he was defending Hungary against migration.