Ticker
EU warns of cybersecurity risks, implicating China
By EUobserver
The EU on Wednesday warned of increased cyber attacks by state-backed entities and non-EU actors, Reuters reported. An EU report on cybersecurity threats to 5G networks said that it was crucial to assess the risks posed by telecoms equipment suppliers with a significant market share in the bloc. The report does not name any country or company, but experts have earlier pointed to China and Huawei Technologies as potential threats.