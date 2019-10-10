Thursday

10th Oct 2019

Ticker

EU warns of cybersecurity risks, implicating China

By

The EU on Wednesday warned of increased cyber attacks by state-backed entities and non-EU actors, Reuters reported. An EU report on cybersecurity threats to 5G networks said that it was crucial to assess the risks posed by telecoms equipment suppliers with a significant market share in the bloc. The report does not name any country or company, but experts have earlier pointed to China and Huawei Technologies as potential threats.

Timmermans to end EU climate 'contradictions'

Fossil fuel subsidies should end and there is "no future in coal", the EU's would-be green commissioner, Frans Timmermans, has said in his pledge to make the EU carob neutral.

EU migrant boat plan fails to get extra support

Only seven out of 28 EU states have so far supported a draft plan to disembark and relocate migrants rescued in the central Mediterranean, following a meeting in Luxembourg.

EU agency kept in dark on forced flight abuse

Anti-torture witnesses told Germany but not the EU about abuse on a forced return flight to Afghanistan last year, posing questions on Europe's human rights safeguards.

Column

Habsburg lessons for Europe's foreign policy

The EU is facing similar challenges. Like the Habsburgs, it must work out ways to navigate an increasingly messy geo-political map and stand firm without the advantage of military predominance.

