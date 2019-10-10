By EUobserver

The two largest political groups in the European Parliament, the centre-right EPP and centre-left S&D, have demanded the next EU budget, for 2021-2027, is financed through new own resources. The current budget is primarily financed through a levy on member states' gross national income (GNI). The European Commission's new own resource proposals includes a tax on plastics, carbon emissions and a rate applied to the common consolidated corporate tax base.