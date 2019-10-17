By EUobserver

Air pollution caused 412,000 premature deaths in 41 European countries in 2016, of which around 374,000 were in the EU-28, according to the European Environment Agency's (EEA) Air quality in Europe 2019 report published on Wednesday. Europe's air is getting cleaner but almost all Europeans living in cities are still exposed to air pollution levels that exceed the health-based air quality guidelines set by the World Health Organisation (WHO).