Ticker
Berlin and Paris agree on rules for arms exports
By EUobserver
German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Emmanuel Macron signed on Wednesday a binding deal on arm exports rules for jointly-developed programs at a joint cabinet meeting in Toulouse. Germany agreed to no longer block arms exports to third countries for equipment made with less than 20 percent German components. Germany blocked arms exports to Saudi Arabia in 2018 following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, France did not.