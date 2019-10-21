Ticker
Putin: Russia will help Africa without 'conditions'
By EUobserver
Russian president Vladimir Putin said on Monday Russia wanted to help African leaders without "political or other conditions" such as those established by Western countries, Reuters writes. "[Western countries] are try[ing] to return lost influence and dominance in their former colonies in a new guise and rushing to pump out maximum profits and to exploit the continent," he said before the first ever Russia-Africa summit on 23 and 24 October.