By EUobserver

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday accused Western countries of "standing by terrorists" as they failed to support Turkey's operation against Syrian Kurdish fighters. "Can you imagine the whole West stood by the terrorists and all attacked us, including Nato member states and European Union countries?", Erdogan said in Istanbul. Turkey announced a 120-hour suspension of the offensive following a deal with US vice-president Mike Pence on Thursday.