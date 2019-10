By EUobserver

Rescue ships Alan Kurdi and Ocean Viking were allowed to dock at the Italian port of Pozzallo in Sicily on Tuesday. The latest move follows an 11-day standoff preventing the Ocean Viking from disembarking 104 rescued migrants. The ship was only allowed to harbour after France, Germany and Italy reached an agreement on relocation. The Alan Kurdi carried around 90 people onboard who had been rescued over the weekend.