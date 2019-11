By EUobserver

Researchers counted on 5 November 2018 4,187 homeless people in Brussels, compared to 1,729 on the same day in 2008, De Standaard reports. As there is not enough emergency care, 750 people, 20 of them minors, had to sleep on the street, which is three times as many as in 2008. The number of women sleeping in the street increased from 50 to 84.