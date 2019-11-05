Ticker
Commission defends farm policy after fraud reports
By EUobserver
The EU Commission on Monday defended the bloc's agriculture policy, after a report in The New York Times detailed the corruption regarding part of €59bn of EU farm subsidies by oligarchs and government officials in central and eastern Europe. The commission said there was "zero tolerance" for fraud but that the bulk of enforcement lies with national authorities. "We are not here to replace national governments," spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said.