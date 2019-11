By EUobserver

Latvia's public prosecutor has accused its central bank chief Ilmars Rimsevics of taking hefty bribes in return for helping a distressed lender, Trasta Komercbanka, to tackle regulators. The allegations date back to 2010 in a case which has caused embarrassment for the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, on whose board he sits, and whose December meeting he is to attend despite the controversy. The trial started on Monday.