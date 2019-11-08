Ticker
EU Parliament loses funding case against Farage-led party
By EUobserver
The European Court on Thursday annulled the European Parliament's decision to claw back some €173,000 from the then Ukip-dominated Alliance for Direct Democracy in Europe in 2016. The court said the "appearances of impartiality were seriously compromised" in the parliament's decision because one of its board members publicly said there had been "fraudulent use of funds". Those statements were made before any official decision had been taken.