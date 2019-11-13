Wednesday

13th Nov 2019

Russia jails six Crimean Tatar activists for terrorism

A Russian court has sentenced six Crimean Tatar activists to jail terms between seven and 19 years on charges of organising terrorist activities and plotting a violent overthrow of the Russian government, the Moscow Times reports. "This decision brings to a close what can only be described as a sham trial," Amnesty International said. Moscow said it was preventing terrorist activities by the Muslim Tatar minority living in Crimea.

