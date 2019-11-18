By EUobserver

Judges indicted Alexandre Nardella, finance director of François Bayrou's centrist party MoDem, on charges of embezzlement of European Parliament funds, AFP reports. MoDem, part of France's president Emmanuel Macron's En Marche, is alleged to have used funds intended for the salaries of European Parliament assistants to pay people working for the party in France. Sylvie Goulard was rejected by the European Parliament as a EU commissioner because of this case.