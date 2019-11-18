By EUobserver

Nikos Christodoulides, foreign minister of Greek Cyprus, told the Greek newspaper Kathimerini he hopes to restart reunification talks that fell apart in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana. He said a five-party conference, along the lines of Crans-Montana, outlining the methodology and procedure of future negotiations, could take place as soon as December. However, he warned that this is only possible if Turkey refrains from "violations and provocations".