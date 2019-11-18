Ticker
President of Catalonia faces trial for disobedience
By EUobserver
The president of Catalonia, Quim Torra, will be prosecuted by the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia on Monday for failing to comply with an order from the Spanish authorities to remove symbols from governmental buildings in Barcelona in April - during the run-up to elections. "A condemnatory sentence is very likely" which could provoke the dissolution of the Catalan parliament and a call for early elections, El País writes.