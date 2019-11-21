By EUobserver

The EU Commission said on Wednesday that the draft budgets for 2020 prepared by Italy, France, Belgium and Spain risk violating EU rules on debt and deficit reduction. The EU executive did not request any immediate changes from the governments, but commission vice president Valdis Dombrovskis said countries should take "the necessary measures" to ensure compliance. Dombrovskis said high debt levels limit countries' capacity to respond to economic shocks.