By EUobserver

The US ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sondland, told an impeachment enquiry in Washington Wednesday he acted on president Donald Trump's orders to pressure Ukraine to interfere in upcoming US elections. "We followed the president's orders," Sondland said. "Was there a quid pro quo? ... the answer is yes," he added, referring to US diplomatic favours, but not the more serious charge, that Trump also threatened to withhold military aid.