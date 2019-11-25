By EUobserver

Romania's incumbent and pro-European president Klaus Iohannis has won the presidential elections with a convincing majority. With most of the votes counted, Iohannis got 63.2 percent, while his opponent PSD leader Viorica Dancila only got 36.8 percent. Iohannis promised to fight corruption. Former PSD leader Liviu Dragnea was jailed on corruption charges in May. In October, the centre-left government fell after a no-confidence vote following street protests against corruption.