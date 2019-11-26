By EUobserver

At least 143 people have been killed by Iranian security forces since protests started on 15 November, according to Amnesty International, rising its estimate from 106 casualties last week. The deaths have resulted almost entirely from the use of firearms. "The international community's cautious and muted response to the unlawful killing of protesters is woefully inadequate. They must condemn these killings in the strongest possible terms", Amnesty said.