Ticker
EPP against conference chair for Verhofstadt
By EUobserver
The European People's Party, the largest group in the European Parliament, is not willing to support Guy Verhofstadt as chairman of the new Conference on the Future of Europe, De Standaard writes. This conference was demanded by the parliament and supported by commission president Ursula von der Leyen. It is also the idea of a common French-German non-paper which indicates the chair should go to an "important European personality".