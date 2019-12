By EUobserver

Bosnia has finalised the three-year overhaul of a heavily-polluting power plant, the Ugljevik coal facility, which used to emit 60 times more the amount of suffer dioxide, a poisonous gas, than is normally allowed in the EU. The €80m renovation was financed by a Japanese investor and designed to meet EU demands, but a recent French veto on further enlargement has rocked confidence in Europe's commitment to the region.