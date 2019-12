By EUobserver

Ten percent of the population in Luxembourg , and 9.2 percent in Germany showed signs of depressive symptoms, according to a Robert Koch Institute study published on Wednesday. In Portugal 9.1 percent showed such signs, in Sweden 8.8 and in Hungary 8.5 percent, while the EU average is 6.6 percent. The study referred to symptoms such as diminished interest, weight loss, insomnia, fatigue, feelings of worthlessness or guilt.