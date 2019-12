By EUobserver

A Belgian court has found Fabien Neretse guilty of genocide and war crimes, De Standaard reports. The 71-year old agricultural scientist set up a militia to kill Tutsi Rwandans during the genocide of 1994 and was found guilty of the killing of 11 people. Neretse is the first Rwandan to be convicted in Belgium for the Rwandan genocide where up to one million people were killed.