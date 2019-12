By EUobserver

Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the government will submit a bill in parliament to vote on sending troops to Libya. The UN-backed Libyan government requested Turkish military help to defend Tripoli against the army of general Khalifa Haftar, who is supported by France, Russia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates. The Libyan government of PM Fayyez Saraj is receiving aid from Italy, Qatar, and Turkey.