By EUobserver

the UK chancellor of the exchequer Sajid Javid said the government will provide €3.4bn of funding over two years to support farmers as Britain leaves the European Union. "When we leave the EU and are freed from the Common Agricultural Policy, we will be able to support our vital rural communities," he said in a statement. EU funding accounted for over 60 percent of UK farmers' average income in 2014-17.