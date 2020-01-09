Ticker
Dutch government: 'travel to Iran only if essential'
By EUobserver
The Dutch foreign ministry recommended on Wednesday "travel[ling] to Iran only if it is essential" due to the rising tensions in the region after Iranian missile attacks against US bases in Iraq, Reuters reported. "Rising tensions mean the security situation is unpredictable," the ministry said on its website. The Dutch umbrella organisation of travel agents, ANVR, told Dutch news agency ANP that all planned trips to Iran would be cancelled.