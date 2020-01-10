By EUobserver

Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with US president Donald Trump on Thursday in Washington and asked Trump to play an active role in easing the tensions with Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean, Ekathimerini reports. Turkey has concluded maritime borders and defence agreements with Libya. Ankara also questioned the sovereignty of some Greek islands, and is putting pressure on Cyprus concerning gas drillings in the Mediterranean.