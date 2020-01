By EUobserver

About 1,000 EU financial services firms plan to open offices in the UK after Brexit to serve British clients in a sign Britain will remain the continent's banking hub, consultancy firm Bovill has said, Reuters reports. Firms from Ireland, France, Cyprus, and Germany have applied for 228, 170, 165 and 149 temporary permits respectively, to do so already. The investments will offset British firms' opening new offices on the mainland.