By EUobserver

A group of 14 migrants tried to reach the UK by boat from Belgium but capsized near the Belgian coastal town of De Panne, forcing them to swim back ashore. "It's the first time to my knowledge this happens on a beach in Belgium," Bram Degrieck, the mayor of De Panne said. It was "rare" for people to use Belgium to try to reach Britain, Belgian prosecutor Frank Demeester said.