By EUobserver

The share from renewable sources in energy consumption in the EU reached 18 percent in 2018, up from 17.5 percent a year earlier, Eurostat said Thursday. The EU's target is to reach 20 percent by 2020, and 12 member states have already reached their national binding targets. Sweden has the highest share with 54.6 percent and the Netherlands has the lowest with 7.4 percent.