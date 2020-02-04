By EUobserver

The representative heading the Council of Europe's report on political prisoners in Europe, Latvian socialist Boriss Cilevičs, will visit the jailed Catalan politicians during his visit to Spain this week, daily Catalan News reported. Cilevičs will assess whether the leaders who organised the independence referendum could be sentenced "to long prison terms". Their case is likely to end up in the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg.