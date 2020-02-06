Thursday

6th Feb 2020

Borrell travels to US, after trashing Trump peace plan

By

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell will visit the US on Thursday and Friday for meetings with US secretary of state Mike Pompeo, speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, national security advisor Robert O'Brien and senior advisor to the president, Jared Kushner. Earlier this week, Borrell was highly negative in a statement about the Israel-Palestine peace deal announced by president Donald Trump, but prepared by his son-in-law Kushner.

Why EU will find it difficult to legislate on AI

The private sector, governments, academia, and civil society have all been calling for ethical guidelines in AI development - but these discussions remain vague, open to interpretation, non-universal, and most importantly, unenforceable.

Record-low birth rates in three Nordic countries

The State of the Nordic Region report, published 4 February 2020, has revealed that birth rates in Finland, Norway, and Iceland are at record-low levels. Only in the Faroe Islands does the birth rate exceed the death rate.

Five new post-Brexit MEPs to watch

Five MEPs to keep an eye on from the 27 new members who are joining the European Parliament this week, following the UK's departure from the EU.

