By EUobserver

The chiefs of 33 leading Belgian firms, such as Eneco and Upsi, wrote a letter on Friday to Belgian dailies L'Echo et De Tijd calling for politicians to avoid new elections, 270 days after the last vote had still failed to produce a coalition government. "There is nothing worse than the appalling uncertainty" in which the firms have begun "stagnating", they said, adding that new elections would not help.