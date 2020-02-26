By EUobserver

The EU commissioner for health, Stella Kyriakides, is expected to meet in Rome on Wednesday with the Italian minister of health, Roberto Speranza, to assess the situation in the country due to the coronavirus outbreak. The director of World Health Organization (WHO) Europe, Hans Kluge, and the EU's agency for disease prevention and control, Andrea Ammon, will also be at the meeting. A joint EU-WHO mission is currently taking place.