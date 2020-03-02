Ticker
EU leadership heads to Greek-Turkish border on Tuesday
By EUobserver
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, EU Council president Charles Michel and president of the European Parliament David Sassoli will travel to the Greek-Turkish land border on Tuesday in show of support of Greece's efforts to stop migration at the EU's external border. "Important statement of support by all three institutions at a time when Greece is successfully defending EU borders," Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis tweeted, welcoming the visit.