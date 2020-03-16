Ticker
Second online EU summit on coronavirus on Tuesday
By EUobserver
EU Council president Charles Michel has called for another EU summit on coronavirus response coordination by viodeconference for Tuesday, after EU leaders last coordinated online last Tuesday. "Containing the spread of the virus, providing sufficient medical equipment, boosting research and limiting the economic fallout is key" Michel tweeted. EU countries have been taking unilateral measures to mitigate the spread of the virus while the EU urges coordination and common action.