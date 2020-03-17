Tuesday

17th Mar 2020

EU transport ministers discuss 'Green Lanes' supply routes

By

EU transport ministers will hold an extraordinary online meeting on Wednesday, the commission said. They will discuss so-called "Green Lanes", a proposal by the commission to put in place fast-track lanes across borders for delivering supplies. As EU member states close their borders amid the outbreak, fears of cutting off supply chains have been on the rise. Air carriers also demanded swift action to help them survive.

Analysis

Coronavirus: Lessons from Italy

What are Italy's mistakes and achievements in the fight against Covid-19? What are the biggest challenges? What are the citizens' greatest concerns? And how are people reacting?

Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Spain's lockdown will 'last more than 15 days'

Spain's lockdown involves never-before-seen measures, such as nationalisation of private health providers and closure of non-essential shops, but crowds on Monday morning showed teleworking was being only partly implemented.

