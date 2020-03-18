Wednesday

18th Mar 2020

Ticker

China: Japanese coronavirus medicine 'effective'

By

Medical authorities in China have said a drug used in Japan to treat new strains of influenza appeared to be effective in coronavirus patients, the Guardian writes. Zhang Xinmin, an official at China's science and technology ministry, said favipiravir had produced encouraging outcomes in clinical trials in Wuhan and Shenzhen involving 340 patients. "It has a high degree of safety and is clearly effective in treatment," Zhang told reporters.

